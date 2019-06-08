VISTA, Calif. — VISTA (CNS) - A celebration of life will be held Tuesday in Vista for a 29-year-old Cal Fire firefighter from Escondido who died after suffering a medical emergency during a training hike with his engine crew.

Yaroslav Katkov was airlifted to Temecula Valley Hospital July 28 in critical condition and pronounced dead July 29, according to Cal Fire Chief Tony Mecham. The cause of death was not disclosed.

According to Mecham, Katkov, who immigrated from Russia as a child, joined Cal Fire last August as a seasonal firefighter and was assigned to Station 16 in the unincorporated area of De Luz, six miles northwest of Fallbrook.

Katkov is survived by his mother, father and brother.