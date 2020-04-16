CALIFORNIA, USA —

California has had the most households of any state respond to the 2020 Census as of last week, according to Secretary of State Alex Padilla. As of the latest figures, 46% of California households had responded accounting for 6.9 million households.

“But we still have millions more California households to go to achieve a fair and accurate count,” Padilla wrote in an email addressed to residents of the state.

Households should receive a paper questionnaire to return by mail if they have not already but there are other ways to respond to the 2020 Census including by phone or online. This is the first year those options are being offered.

RELATED: 2020 census kicks off as notices are mailed nationwide

RELATED: Census Bureau delays deadline for 2020 count by 2 weeks due to coronavirus

RELATED: The importance of the 2020 census in San Diego County

To complete the census online, visit my2020census.gov. If you prefer to respond by phone call 844-330-2020 for English and 844-468-2020 for Spanish. Customer service representatives are available at these numbers every day from 4 a.m. to 11 p.m. PDT.

If you are a non-English and non-Spanish speaking household click here to find the appropriate number to call. Customer service representatives at these numbers are available Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. PDT.

For information on services for people who are deaf or hard of hearing, call the TDD number at 844-467-2020.

Completing the Census takes about 10 minutes. Participation will determine each community’s share of federal funding for healthcare, schools, roads and more for the next 10 years, according to Secretary Padilla.

For questions about the 2020 Census visit the “Help & FAQs” page here.

The population counts for the 2020 census are supposed to be released by Dec 31, 2020.