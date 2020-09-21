Logan Heights and Barrio Logan residents urged to respond to 2020 census

Community partners announce Census Week of Action to encourage completion of the questionnaire by the September 30 deadline.

SAN DIEGO — On Monday, community partners and leaders will announce the kick off of the Census Week of Action in the greater Logan Heights and Barrio Logan neighborhoods to urge all residents to complete the 2020 census before the September 30 deadline.

The efforts are to surpass the region's 2010 response rate and to make sure that the region is not undercounted according to a letter from the Loan Heights Community Development Corporation.

Historically, neighborhoods like the Greater Logan Heights and Barrio Logan are undercounted, and these communities are calling on Count Me 2020 Coalition partners and residents to support this effort by participating in the Census Week of Action.

“We are confident we can get our communities counted even with the barriers of the coronavirus pandemic and the Trump administration moving up the deadline for the 2020 Census from October 31 to September 30. Getting counted is more important than ever, especially with the threat of loss of federal funding from redistricting in our legislative districts,” said Monte A. Jones, CEO of Logan Heights Community Development Corporation.

The Week of Action will include several events and a push by small business, residents and community partners from Monday, September 21 through Friday, September 26.

The deadline to complete the 2020 Census is September 30.

The 2020 Greater Logan & Barrio Census Week of Action:

Monday, September 21: Census Kick Off!

Community Press Conference

Census & Empanadas at Antojitos Colombianos (2040 Imperial Ave. San Diego CA 92102)

Martes 22 de Septiembre: ¡Sal del conde!

Neighborhood Canvassing Walk & Resource Distributions. Volunteers can still register to help here.

Wednesday, September 23: The Census Matters!

Census & Tacos at El Paisa (3096 National Ave. San Diego CA 92102)

Thursday, September 24: ¡Yo cuento! I count!

Neighborhood Canvassing Walk & Resource Distributions. Volunteers can still register to help here.

Friday, September 25: Stronger Together!

Census & Supporting Small Businesses in Greater Logan Heights & Barrio Logan

Saturday, September 26: Call to Action!

Take the Census at: Walk the Block and the Table of Hope & Justice Distribution. Volunteers can still register to help here.