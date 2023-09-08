Century Plant is beyond its years in San Diego

A Bay Park man says his Century Plant started blooming after nine years and is more than 30 feet tall.

SAN DIEGO — An agave plant in a local man's yard is beyond its years. The Century Plant is known to bloom every hundred years, but some grow much sooner but not known to grow this early.

When Jason "Kujo" Kouchacji moved to his Bay Park home nine years ago, he cleared out his backyard but kept a Century Plant. He thought it would take decades to grow but in April it started to sprout and kept growing and growing and growing.

“I always come out and say hi to it and give it some extra love,” Jason Kouchacji.

That love for this agave reached new heights and it attracts many visitors above Kouchacji’s balcony.

“The bees are partying out there. Hummingbirds, bees, beetles,” said Kouchacji.

Century Plants are not unique to San Diego, but unlike its name, Kouchacji’s bloomed much younger.

“It's only been nine years and the Century Plants usually don't bloom anywhere from 15-25,30 years some 50 years before their final bloom,” said Kouchacji.

The Century Plant is an agave species in the asparagus family. Kouchacji says once it started blooming it grew six inches every day. Then the flowers started growing from its branches but they only live for a few days.

“It finally sank down enough almost to start saying, ‘now I'm ready for you to touch me,’” said Kouchacji.

But the stalk kept growing beyond his reach.

The CBS 8 drone measured 33 feet. We have a call into the Guinness World Record.

“It's gotta be the tallest one I've ever seen,” said Kouchacji.

As the blooming clusters start to reach the top of the plant, that means it is reaching its final bloom.

“Unfortunately, the party is over, that's the life of the Century Plant,” said Kouchacji.

While Kouchacji's love affair with the Century Plant is short-lived, he says the magical experience will last forever.

‘You can look back and say, ‘yeah that's pretty tall,’ but when it's happening right in front of your face it's really cool to see,” Kouchacji.

The blooming period for Century Plants usually lasts between three and four months.