Chabad of Poway honors shooting victim Lori Kaye with online memorial

Ahead of the one year anniversary of her death, the synagogue live-streamed a tribute in memory of Lori Kaye on Sunday.

POWAY, Calif. — The Chabad of Poway held an online memorial and tribute Sunday to honor the woman who was killed at the synagogue last year. Lori Kaye died on April 27, 2019, after being shot in the synagogue by a gunman who also injured three others.

Speakers at Sunday's memorial included Lori's husband Dr. Howard Kaye, Rabbi Jonathan Sacks and Rabbi Yosef Y. Jacobson.

The tribute lasted a little over 40 minutes and was live-streamed on the Chabad of Poway's website. It can also be viewed in the player below.

Lori, 60, was the only person killed in the Chabad of Poway shooting which took place on the last day of the Jewish holiday of Passover. Lori a longtime member of Chabad of Poway, was at the temple with her husband and daughter to honor her mother, who had recently died. The congregation's rabbi, Yisroel Goldstein, lost a finger in the shooting. Two other people -- Almog Peretz and his niece, Noya Dahan -- were also injured.

The now 20-year-old man who is accused of committing the attack is scheduled to go on trial later this year. He faces charges including murder, attempted murder, arson and hate crime allegations for both the shooting and an Escondido mosque burning in March. Last month, the San Diego County District Attorney's Office announced it will seek the death penalty for the alleged shooter.