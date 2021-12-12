Chaldean community upset over redistricting decision to split El Cajon and Rancho San Diego

"Finally, leave us alone! Our community does not appreciate being broken up by your commission. I hope the next time we see you is not in court," said one advocate.

SAN DIEGO — "Finally, leave us alone! Our community does not appreciate being broken up by your commission. I hope the next time we see you is not in court!" shouted Vince Kattaoula, Chaldean community advocate.

Saturday afternoon, the Independent Redistricting Commission voted on a final working draft of the redistricting map.

The end result: El Cajon and Rancho San Diego being split and redistricted.

"How can we consider a motion if we haven't heard from public? I can't consider that," said one commissioner.

One of the initial concerns was the proposed map moving district lines so that El Cajon is no longer in East County and brings it down to the city of San Diego. Now, El Cajon is staying in East County and Rancho San Diego is moving.

A slight compromise--however, many Chaldean community members say they do not want to be divided at all.

"I urge you to please please add El Cajon back. By doing so, you are welcoming our refugee communities who have been bullied," said a public commenter.

"Draw district lines that bring the communities together," said another public commenter.

"We don't appreciate this time limit," said Kattaoula.

More than 50 community members expressed their opinions of IRC's plans for a new redistricting map. It was a virtual meeting allowing the public to comment with a one-minute time limit to speak each.

"We will only get the representation we need with an East County supervisor. Being with the city of San Diego does not do us any good. Taxation without representation is tyranny," said a public commenter.

"We share the same values together. I urge you: listen to the communities that live here. I beg you do not listen to communities that don't live here," said a public commenter.

"Your time has expired," a commissioner interrupted.

Not everyone had a chance to speak which started an argument among commissioners, some asking for 15 more minutes to listen to more public comments.

"We the people are the voice and we are not being heard," said a public commenter.

Kattaoula says they plan to take legal action. The commission will have a final approval of the maps on Tuesday.