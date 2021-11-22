Chanting kindness and inclusion on Cathedral Catholic's Cheer squad

The Cathedral Catholic cheerleading team is known to have a lot of pep but there's one member who is the spirit of the squad.

SAN DIEGO — Cathedral Catholic's cheer team is cheering on more than just football and basketball. They're chanting kindness.

The Cathedral Catholic cheerleading team is known to have a lot of pep but there's one member who is the spirit of the squad.

You'll see the loudest spirit comes from cathedral catholic junior Gabrielle Schlador’s smile.

“I couldn't imagine the cheer team without her,” said Emily Dafoe, teammate.

Since 16-year-old Gabrielle joined the team when she was a freshman and now likes to be called Gabby and so does her teammates. Gabby has Down Syndrome and was shy when she first walked on the team three years ago.

“Freshman year you were quieter now you are a lot louder and happier but you are always happy,” said Megan Hallinan, teammate.

Now she is on the varsity team and her confidence shot straight up. At cheer camp the crowd went wild when she joined the dance-off.

Gabby is part of Cathedral's Options Program that immerses special education students into classes, campus activities and sports.

The sideline chants have never benched her ability to cheer next to all 28 team members.

“Gabby always belonged on the team. Gabby makes everyone else belong on the team,” said Hallinan.

Her circle of friends all agree Gabby is the team.

“She has taught me what it means to be a good teammate and show up everyday with such a big smile,” said Mia Bioggs, teammate.

Gabby and her coach joined the team together. Shandy Carlson had big dreams for the team.

“Having an inclusive program would be a beautiful aspect,” said Carlson. Director of Cheer Program, Cathedral Catholic.

“Sure enough what do you know, god brings in Jennifer right in the door, I have this daughter who wants to do cheer and I’m like you're kidding!” said Carlson.

Coach said Y-E-S.

“The girls I feel like it brings out this beautiful tenderness and fun loving,” said Carlson.

A tenderness that can't be coached.

“When I was really hurt she always made me feel like I really, really belonged on the team and I love Gabby,” said Arianna Martino, teammate.

Cheer isn't always about the touchdown, landing the perfect stunt, or being the loudest, all you need is a Gabrielle hug, a high five or a her winning smile.

“I feel like everyone has become a better person because of her. We are so much more empathetic, understanding, patient,” said Molly Curran, teammate.

Her mom says there is a charm bracelet company in L.A. that designs for celebrities that heard about Gabrielle and asked her to design a charm that they will add to their collection and sell. The charm is currently in production.

My heart is so full! Cathedral Catholic High School Cheer team has a lot of pep but there is one member who is the spirit of the squad! Being a former cheerleader, I felt a connection but a deeper connection when I witnessed pure kindness towards Gabby, a cheerleader with Downs Syndrome and how inclusivity can a long way to change a person's life and an entire team. Here is a little tease from my story with Gabby and her team that airs on CBS 8 San Diego at 5pm. Posted by Abbie Alford on Monday, November 22, 2021