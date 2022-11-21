Increase in food prices impacts San Diego charities during the Thanksgiving holiday

Overall, all of these helpful organizations agree that despite the added expenses, it's all for a good cause to help those who need it most.

SAN DIEGO — Volunteers with the charity, Feeding San Diego, are distributing holiday boxes filled with Thanksgiving fixings and more to those in need while simultaneously managing the impact of high inflation rates.

"Inflation is affecting everyone including Feeding San Diego, unfortunately, including the cost of food. It used to be that 98% of food was rescue food, but now it's 70%, which is still amazing, but that means that's another piece we are having to buy. It's affecting all of us. We have to be really nimble. Farmers are having difficulties with the supply chain and more. There's issues across the board," said Allison Glader with Feeding San Diego.

They aren’t the only ones feeling the hit. Volunteers handing out Thanksgiving turkeys and drinks to families in National City at Heart Revolution Church for their 14th annual giveaway are dealing with a shortage.

"This year is different in that we’ve had a difficult time getting turkeys. There is a shortage everywhere. Last year, we did 1,200 families, and this year, we had to cobble them together and only got 600 turkeys," said Ron Morrison, City Councilman in National City.

Finally, volunteers packing up 3,200 pies purchased by community members to support the non-profit Mama's Kitchen in providing meals to critically ill San Diegans are noticing the increased expenses this year, as well.

"We’ve seen a 40% increase due to inflation and demand. 435 people before COVID and on Tuesday, we are delivering to 720 in one delivery day, so that really shows you the increase in demand," said Jenna Novotny with Mama's Kitchen.

"There's been a huge increase in price across the board in the entire food supply chain. Whether it's turkeys or the ingredients for these pies, we are 25% up in price for these pies and more," said John Crisafulli, President of Behind The Scenes Catering Events.

Overall, all of these helpful organizations agree that despite the added expenses, it's all for a good cause to help those who need it most.

"We are very appreciative. It is a huge blessing for our family," said Mary who received a turkey in National City.

"It's okay to ask for help and we all need help sometimes. If we can be there to provide that food until they are back on their feet; that is what we're here for," said Glader.

