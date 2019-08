SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Sheriff’s Department reports that a high-speed chase started Monday morning, after a suspect carjacked a vehicle in North County San Diego. The suspect was taken into custody in the Mission Viejo area.

The chase reached speeds of 120 miles per hour and touched on surface streets and then freeways, including Interstate 5. The chase left San Diego County headed north.

This is a breaking news alert. More updates to follow.