SAN DIEGO — Police arrested nine motorists on suspicion of drunk driving at an overnight driver's license/sobriety checkpoint in Mission Bay, authorities said Sunday.

Nine vehicles were also impounded at the checkpoint, according to Lt. Adam Sharki of the San Diego Police Department.