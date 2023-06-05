Cheez-It-themed rest-stop opens in Joshua Tree for limited time

No, it’s not a mirage – it's a 100% real desert destination that invites fans to trek in search of their favorite 100% real cheese snack.

JOSHUA TREE, Calif. — We've all been there: Driving an absurd distance for a craving, but how about driving for a Cheez-It-filled adventure? You're in luck.

No, it’s not a mirage – it's a 100% real desert destination that invites fans to pack up the car with their summer road trip crew and make the trek in search of their favorite 100% real cheese snack at this first-of-its-kind retro fill station.

"Road-trippers and Cheez-It fans will find Instagram-worthy aisles stocked with nostalgic Cheez-It Stop collectibles, exclusive cheezy merch, and a variety of the most beloved Cheez-It flavors all available for purchase to commemorate their visit to this epic oasis," said a spokesperson for Cheez-It.

The pop-up is only scheduled for a week, starting Monday, June 5, through Sunday, June 11, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, and it's free to the public.

Fans can find the shop temporarily installed at 61943 Twentynine Palms Highway.