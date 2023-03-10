Cherokee Point neighbors share concerns over growing crime

Residents say they are fed up with drugs, prostitution, trash and people breaking into vacant homes in their neighborhood.

SAN DIEGO — Neighbors in the Cherokee Point neighborhood, west of City Heights in the city of San Diego, brought concerns over growing crime to the City Heights town council. They're hopeful the community can work together to find solutions.

"It's like a wild party goes on every night. There's so much trash. It's drug addicts, it's prostitutes," said Daniel White.

White has lived in Cherokee Point for 19 years. He says people have repeatedly broken into a vacant house across the street from him. Neighbors have caught a man on camera stealing packages from door steps and hopping over gates. Neighbors believe an empty strip mall at University Avenue and Wilson Avenue is attracting a lot of the crime. It's now impacting nearby businesses.

"It's scary for us as employees and our customers because they come here to be in a safe environment," said Deffy, an employee at a phone shop.

A landlord said the crime has caused some tenants to move away.

Neighbors shared their concerns during Tuesday's community meeting. A police officer in attendance offered help by showing residents how to file a report, and encouraged them to not give up on calling police then there's a crime. The officer also said to pay close attention to vacant buildings and to document everything.

San Diego Council President Sean Elo-Rivera gave CBS 8 the following statement.

"Everyone in every community needs and deserves to feel safe and our residents play a critical role in neighborhood safety. I thank our District Nine residents for their commitment to identifying issues in their neighborhoods and share their expectation that their safety concerns will be quickly addressed. Nobody should have to continuously watch crimes committed in their community. My office will continue to partner with our constituents in advocating for their needs to be met.”