Cheers to 85 years with ‘Chicken Pie Shop’

SAN DIEGO — San Diego’s ‘Chicken Pie Shop’ and its crew of loyal customers celebrated the restaurant's 85th anniversary Saturday. The family-owned restaurant has served unpretentious, delicious plates since 1938 and has since become a community staple.

Staff and loyal long-term customers celebrated the big milestone with delicious deals on chicken pot pies. Folks have gathered each year to commemorate its anniversary at the pie shop's El Cajon Boulevard home base. Customers told CBS 8 they look forward to the tradition.

“Good meal for a good price," one customer said.

The restaurant originally opened in downtown San Diego, but later relocated to North Park. Its owner Bob Townsend said they have fought through a fair share of adversity but the restaurant has remained strong through the years.

“People come not only because they love the food but they love the people who work here. So we have new people that work here and we have people who’ve worked here since they were 18-years-old and they’re in their sixties," he said.

Ilene King has been a loyal customer for 73 years. She said she used to frequent their previous Hillcrest and downtown locations as well with her parents, but has kept the tradition going on her own throughout her life.

“It’s beautiful and it’s good to carry on the tradition and I’m so happy they’re still around 85 years later," added King.

Townsend, the owner, has a deep appreciation for the loyal customers who made this possible.

“I'd like to thank the support of you guys… all the people that have been eating here for forever they’re bringing new friends and I can’t thank anyone enough," he said.



