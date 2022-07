Child COVID-19 vaccination rates lag behind general population, county says

San Diego County children and teens are getting vaccinated at lower rates.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency is encouraging families to get their children vaccinated against COVID- 19 to counter inoculation rates that are lower than the general population for children ages 5-17.

According to HHSA data, 182,035 or 76% of the 239,401 San Diegans ages 12 through 17 have completed a primary vaccine series, while 114,748 or 36.9% of the 310,643 children between 5 and 11 years of age have received the primary vaccine series.

Of the 207,723 children 6 months through 4 years of age, only 3,323 or 1.6% are partially vaccinated. That percentage is expected to be lower because COVID-19 vaccines for the age group were only recently recommended, a county statement read.

Comparatively, 83.8% of the overall population eligible for COVID-19 vaccines has completed a primary vaccine series.

"COVID-19 vaccines not only protect the people who get them, but also those around them," said Dr. Wilma Wooten, county public health officer. "Children are not immune to COVID-19 and they can still develop serious complications. Parents should make sure their children get all the recommended doses of the vaccine."

When it comes to boosters, the numbers are even lower. A total of 161,561 San Diegans ages 12 through 17 are eligible for a booster, but only 64,147 or 39.7% have received one. Only 12.2% or 10,365 of local children ages 5 through 11 have received a booster, although 84,970 now qualify for the extra dose. In comparison, 57.3% of 2,394,907 eligible San Diegans has received a booster. Boosters have not been yet recommended for children 6 months through 4 years of age.

"COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters help to prevent severe illness. If you have not gotten all the recommended doses of the vaccine, do it now," Wooten said.

The HHSA reported 2,048 new COVID-19 infections and five additional deaths linked to the virus on Thursday, increasing the county's cumulative totals to 834,049 infections and 5,341 deaths.

San Diego County's case rate per 100,000 residents 12 years of age and older is 42.01 for people fully vaccinated and boosted, 25.06 for fully vaccinated people and 88.53 for San Diegans who are not fully vaccinated.

The county only reports COVID data on Mondays and Thursdays.

As COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations continue to increase, leaders of Scripps Health this week urged caution heading into the Independence Day holiday weekend.

"Lots of people will be gathering to celebrate this weekend, and we urge them to not let their guard down," said Chris Van Gorder, Scripps Health president and CEO. "There's no doubt that COVID-19 is still very much with us. We've seen the impact grow since our last holiday, Memorial Day, and we certainly don't want to see that trend continue after July 4."