10-year-old boy hit by car in Logan Heights; taken to hospital with injuries

A child who was reportedly hit by a car in Logan Heights was rushed to Rady Children's Hospital with severe injuries.

SAN DIEGO — A child hit by a car Wednesday afternoon in Logan Heights was rushed to an area hospital with injuries.

San Diego police responded to the intersection of Ocean View Boulevard and 29th Street around 1:52 p.m. following reports of a crash.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they found a 10-year-old boy who had sustained severe injuries after being hit by a car while riding her bicycle, according to San Diego police.

The person who struck the 10-year-old boy remained on the scene and cooperated with authorities, Lieutenant Adam Sharki, the Public Information Officer for San Diego Police Department, said.

The child was taken to Rady Children's Hospital to be treated and evaluated and was expected to survive her injuries.

The crash is under investigation by San Diego police.