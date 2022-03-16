Child luring attempts in Spring Valley

Deputies describe him as a white man who is in his late twenties or early thirties. He has short curly red hair, with freckles, and crooked teeth.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. —

The most recent incident happened on the intersection of Conrad Drive and Campo Road in spring valley. The Rancho San Diego sheriff’s station says a 13-year-old girl was grabbed and inappropriately touched

With witnesses’ description, deputies say this is the man who is now wanted for two different Incidents.

Deputies describe him as a white man who is in his late twenties or early thirties. He has short curly red hair, with freckles, and crooked teeth.

“It was very scary, I don’t even want my grandson to go to the street nowhere,” said Samantha, a resident in spring valley. People who live in this neighborhood Say they’re taking extra precautions.

“Especially coming home from school, and the ones riding their bikes by themselves it’s just easy to pick them up,” said Samantha.

Sheriff’s deputies are also looking for two other men and released these sketches.

They are believed to be involved in separate incidents last month of luring children in spring valley.

Authorities say one of the men asked a 17-year-old girl if she wanted a ride. When she refused, the man threatened to put her in his car.

Some parents believe the schools should shoulder more responsibility to stop this from happening again.

“There’s no one from the school that’s there supervising these kids after hours, and I think us as parents working until 5-5:30 to have the resources available to have their kids watched,” said Jessica Littlejohn.

La mesa spring valley schools sent out a warning to parents back on March 9.

Parents now say they’re taking steps to keep their kids safe.

“I do take my son to and from school, but he does take the bus sometimes so i do stay there to wait and make sure the bus comes,” said Parthinia Williams.

Sheriff’s deputies say children should avoid walking alone, and parents need to talk to their kids about strangers. If a stranger approach you, don’t respond, walk, or run away, and of course don’t get into a car with a stranger.

You can also call the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case.

Visit www.sdcrimestoppers.org for information on how to send web or mobile app tips.