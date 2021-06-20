Children spend time with their dads mask free on Father's Day

Families in San Diego found all types of ways to celebrate Father's Day on Sunday.

SAN DIEGO — Sunday was Father's Day and not only did many people get their last-minute cards, but they also enjoyed brunch by the Hotel Del in Coronado, relaxing at the beach and playing cornhole with their dads. Families in San Diego found all types of ways to celebrate.

“We are giving him cards and love,” said 6-year-old Nicolas Santamaria, who was visiting San Diego from Atlanta, Georgia, with his father and family.

Since the mask mandate had been lifted in California, many dads enjoyed breathing in the fresh air and not being cooped up indoors.

"I think it's wonderful. I mean, we have kind of been stuck out in our house and not able to celebrate for the past year and a half. It feels good to be in society and let our daughter play with her friends," said father Jason Abrams.

“We have to remind people we have a pandemic baby. It's challenging, but something we also need to be grateful for," said Kassie Santamaria, mother.

Some grandparents were even meeting their grandchildren for the first time.

"Well, my husband and I traveled from Louisiana to meet our granddaughter. We haven’t been able to come since November 2019. So, we are happy to be here and it's Fathers Day weekend - how special is that?" said grandmother, Jeanette Garrett.

“After COVID, that’s been our initiative. It's just our family and let's enjoy it. Life is short," said Kassie Santamaria.

In the honest words of a child, we can all remember what Father's Day is truly all about:

“Be kind and not fight," said Nicolas Santamaria.