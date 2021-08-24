Chip Gaines to chop his locks in support of child cancer research

WACO, Texas — Magnolia's Chip Gaines is taking a stand against cancer by rebooting a social media challenge for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and donating his own hair to Children With Hair Loss.
Gaines will cut his hair with the help of former St. Jude patient, 16-year-old Bailey, in "Operation Haircut Part 2".
Chip and Joanna Gaines first met Bailey in 2017 when he was getting treatment for bone cancer. He underwent nearly a year of chemotherapy, radiation therapy, limb-sparing surgery and multiple other surgeries and procedures. He is now cancer-free.
Chip first donated his hair in 2017 with “Operation Haircut” and raised $230,000 via social media, according to the news release. Gaines is hoping for a similar outcome with this latest challenge.
"Once you meet the kids at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, you can't forget them, " said Gaines
Gaines' goal is to reach $250,000, so far $114,135 has been raised.
Interested donators have until Friday, Aug. 27 to donate.