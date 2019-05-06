The California Highway Patrol on Tuesday issued an endangered missing advisory (EMA) on behalf of the University of California San Diego police after a three-year-old girl was taken by her father without permission.

According to the CHP, Lael “Indie” Henry was taken by her father, Earl Jeree Henry Jr., from the early childhood education center at UCSD around 1:55 p.m., Tuesday.

The three-year-old was last seen wearing a pink Minnie Mouse sweater and dark blue jeans.

Earl Jeree Henry Jr. is believed to be driving a black 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander with California plates: 8COD750.

If seen, you are urged to call 9-1-1.