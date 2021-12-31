CHP maximum enforcement begins New Years Eve, several options for getting home safely in San Diego

San Diegans will have options for getting home safely after Friday evening's festivities, with free rides and extra late-night transit service on New Year's Eve.

SAN DIEGO — An end-of-year crackdown targeting drunken and drug- impaired drivers in San Diego County and statewide will begin Friday.

The California Highway Patrol will initiate its New Year's "maximum enforcement period" at 6 p.m. Friday, when all available officers deploy to catch impaired motorists, speeders and other traffic violators. The campaign will continue until late Sunday night.

"Ringing in the New Year should be an exciting time filled with celebration and hope," CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray said. "To help keep the roadways safe through the holiday and beyond, our officers will be out in force to deter, detect and remove impaired drivers."

The Metropolitan Transit System and the North County Transit District will offer free rides and extra service after 6 p.m. on all MTS buses and Trolleys, and NCTD's Coaster, Sprinter and Breeze services.

"We want to make sure the public has options to take any precautions and make their New Year's Eve festivities safe for them and their loved ones," said Nathan Fletcher, MTS board chairman and San Diego County Supervisor. "Free rides after 6 p.m. and extra late-night service will give people a great option for staying safe and let MTS do the driving for them."

Lyft and Bird will also offer discounts on electric scooters. By entering the code "MTS2022" riders can get a discount of $5 on scooter rides that start or end at select transit centers all day on New Year's Eve and Day. For Lyft scooters, riders should redeem the code to their account before they ride to ensure it is automatically applied to the trip.

"We encourage everyone going out to celebrate on New Year's Eve to take advantage of the free transit rides as a safe, convenient alternative to driving a car," said Tony Kranz, NCTD board chair and Encinitas councilman. "Start the new year off right by riding safely, and for free."

The 2020-21 New Year's MEP netted 709 DUI arrests statewide, compared to 491 in the 2019-20 campaign, which lasted only 30 hours because it was conducted in the middle of the week.

According to the CHP, 56 people died in crashes investigated by the agency during last year's campaign. Roughly half of the fatalities involved individuals who were not wearing safety restraints of any kind, officials said.