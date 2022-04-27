CHP Officer shot on I-8, suspect in custody

SAN DIEGO — A California Highway Patrol officer was shot early Wednesday evening on Interstate 8 in Mission Valley.
The shooting near the I-805 interchange was reported shortly before 6:30 p.m., according to the San Diego Police Department, prompting Interstate 8 to be shut down in both directions in that area.
Paramedics took the victim to Scripps Mercy Hospital in unknown condition, a fire dispatcher said.
A suspect was in custody within minutes of the shooting, SDPD Officer Darius Jamsetjee said.