Imperial County releases names, ages of the 13 people who died in crash

The youngest victim was just 19 years old.

CALEXICO, Calif. — We continue to learn more about the deadly March 2 crash in Imperial County.

The Imperial County Coroner's Office on Tuesday released the names and ages of the 13 people who died in the crash.

- Carolina Ramirez Perez, 32

- Jesus Gilberto Romero Rojas, 19

- Yesenia Magali Melendrez Cardona, 23

- Raquel Aparicio Martinez, 39

- Maria Isabel Boyzo Patino, 34

- Rosalia Garcia Gonzalez, 32

- Magdalena Elizabeth Lopez Escobar, 20

- Maria Guadalupe Mendez Vargas, 49

- Felix Josefino Medina Rodriguez, 53

- Jose Rogelio Orozco Mendez, 51

- Jairo De Jesus Landin Duenas, 23

- Gumaro Samuel Ramirez Cortez, 39

- Arnulfo Talavera Mora, 42