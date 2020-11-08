x
CHP investigates death in downtown San Diego

SAN DIEGO — A death investigation was underway Monday evening in the East Village area of San Diego, but details were sketchy.

The body was reported about 7:20 p.m. near Broadway and Interstate 5, according to Officer John Buttle of the San Diego Police Department.

The California Highway Patrol was handling the investigation, but could not immediately be reached for details. 