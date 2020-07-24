Watch live: Christian Youth Theater based in East County San Diego to address allegations of sexual abuse

An attorney representing two of the victims said stories of abuse date back to the 1980s with potentially dozens of victims.

SAN DIEGO — The president of Christian Youth Theater (CYT) in El Cajon, Janie Russell Cox, will hold a media briefing Friday at 1 p.m. to discuss recent social media allegations of abuse from over a decade ago at CYT and will present future plans and safety measures.

News 8 is choosing not to name the victims at this point, but several men and women have come forward online saying they were sexually abused as children while attending CYT.

An attorney representing two of the victims said stories of abuse date back to the 1980s and there are potentially dozens of victims.

Attorney Jessica Pride represents two women who said when they were students at CYT they were both molested and harassed by their teachers.

"There are multiple perpetrators and numerous victims," Pride said.

In one case, the abuse started in 2006 and didn’t end until 2008.

“In both of these cases, the teachers made comments to them about how they were developing, and how they liked the way they looked in a certain dress or how they’d like them to wear certain panties," Pride said.

She said CYT management knew about the abuse, yet did nothing. She also claimed they moved teachers around instead of firing them, never addressing claims head-on.

“It's a culture that protected the perpetrator instead of protecting the student," said Pride.

CYT is a youth theater company that’s been around for 40 years with branches all over the country.

Since allegations emerged, more and more people have come forward, posting their experiences on Facebook, including a close relative of the owner, who said he too was abused.

In a statement, the owner said in part:

“We are deeply saddened to learn about the statements that have recently been made on social media involving former CYT students, and we want you to know that we take these allegations very seriously.

We have been working tirelessly on these issues with the authorities, outside consultants, staff, and the board of directors since they were brought to our attention.”

At this point, the allegations do not involve any current teachers or students. News 8 has confirmed San Diego Police is investigating. A lawsuit is likely to follow.