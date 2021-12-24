Annual Christmas tree recycling program begins Dec. 26

San Diego's annual Christmas tree recycling program begins the day after Christmas, starting Dec. 26 - Jan. 23.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — As Christmas festivities slowly come to an end and the New Year starts, don't forget to recycle your Christmas trees at the multiple drop-off locations in San Diego County.

The annual Christmas Tree Recycling Programs begins the day after Christmas on Dec. 26 through Jan. 23, and features 17 drop-off locations available to City residents.

According to San Diego County, the recycling centers accept both green and flocked trees (fake snow). However, all tree stands, bags, netting, lights, ornaments, tinsel and other tree decorations must be removed.

No artificial trees are accepted. The city ask that individuals do not illegally dump any other items at the drop-off locations.

Here are the following drop-off locations:

Carmel Valley - Carmel Valley Recreation Center, 3777 Townsgate Drive (lower parking lot)

