New Chula Vista Bayfront resort taking shape; first of 22 floors under construction

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A long-awaited Chula Vista Bayfront resort is finally taking shape, with the first of 22 floors constructed.

The first development phase includes the construction of the Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center.

A construction company working on the development shared new aerial video that provided a closer look at the billion-dollar Chula Vista redevelopment plan.

More than 535 acres were expected to be transformed near H Street and Marina Parkway in Chula Vista - it's just the steel framing that's been erected, but it's the first significant and visible look at the long-awaited project.

Construction began in July 2022 and is expected to wrap up in May 2025 with a sprawling hotel with 1,600 rooms, a spa, and even a lazy river. A convention center, park, new roads, parking structure, and new public infrastructure were also slated to be included in the construction.

Some Chula Vista residents weren't too fond of the development.

"Traffic-wise, H Street is already an issue here in Chula Vista; it will create a major issue with conventions. But as a resident of Chula Vista, I like to see the increased revenue for our city," said Elizabeth Schuette.

The City of Chula Vista expects the development would bring more than 4,000 permanent jobs and generate $500,000,000 manually for the local Chula Vista economy.