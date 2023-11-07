Chula Vista bulldozes homeless encampment near Plaza Bonita mall

City offering drug treatment and tiny homes to unhoused people on site.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The City of Chula Vista brought in heavy equipment Tuesday to clear out homeless encampments along a bike path near Plaza Bonita mall.

Three times in recent months, CBS 8 cameras have been on site along the Sweetwater River documenting encampment cleanups.

The riverbed where people have set up tents and makeshift shelters crosses in and out of Chula Vista, the County of San Diego, National City and Caltrans jurisdictions.

The area bulldozed on Tuesday fell within the boundaries of Chula Vista.

“This area, referred to as the jungle, has been an issue for some time now,” said Angelica Davis, the city’s homeless solutions manager.

Davis was quick to point out syringe needles and crack pipes found in the encampments.

She said the City of Chula Vista is trying to help unhoused people get into shelters.

“What we're trying to do is come in and give people the resources and the housing opportunities that we have, give them an opportunity to take their belongings to storage, and then of course, if they're ready and open for housing, we are ready,” said Davis.

In May, Chula Vista opened up a brand new bridge shelter with 65 tiny houses. The city also offers motel vouchers and rental assistance for unhoused people, Davis said.

For those suffering from addiction, the city turns to the McAlister Institute, a nonprofit that offers substance abuse treatment and education.

A supervisor on site said about 30 people who were living along the riverbed have been offered assistance.

“We need more detox beds. You get a client that comes in and says he wants to go to detox. And if you tell them 'come back tomorrow', they may never come back,” said the McAlister Institute supervisor.

The City of Chula Vista said crews will be on-site for about a week.

WATCH RELATED: Large homeless encampment across from Plaza Bonita Mall (April 2023).