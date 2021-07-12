Chula Vista City Council approves new rules for short-term vacation rental owners

Chula Vista City Council wants to encourage the people who provide their homes or rooms for rent but clamp down on those who ruin it for everyone else.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The idea of a short-term rental is perfect for many vacationers; especially families. But occasionally it becomes a nuisance to the neighbors nearby if the renter gets noisy or messy.

"I get to showcase the beautiful city of Chula Vista," said short-term rental owner Guy East. "I'm able to earn extra income to beautify my home and improve our neighborhood."

And those who want to make sure neighbors are comfortable.

"I care about my neighbors as much as I care about the neighbors next to my home," said another owner Tangerine Skantz. "They have our phone number."

Some look to the future.

"My wife can work from home in the future when we have children instead of having to drop off our kids at daycare and get a 9-to-5 job," said William Cook.

After public comment, the council voted to allow greater freedom for those who are good neighbors and fine those who aren't.