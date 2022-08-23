Chula Vista City Council votes to temporarily close Harborside Park for 90-days

Chula Vista Council unanimously voted for a temporary closure at Harborside Park because of homeless issues.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The Chula Vista City Council voted unanimously for a 90-day temporary closure at Harborside Park, to protect public health and safety, with the option to extend closure with the city manager's discretion.

There is also waiving formal and informal bidding requirements to procure temporary fencing, security services, public outreach services and permanent fencing as appropriate.

The city manager will also enter into contracts or execute documents that are necessary to secure the park and conduct public outreach. Lastly, appropriating funds from the general fund for what is required to make that happen.

The decision comes after safety concerns at Harborside Park adjacent to Harborside Elementary School. The concerns come after a sweep of a homeless encampment took place there last week.

During the city council meeting, neighbors, business owners and advocates stressed their concerns at Chula Vista's city council meeting.

Some mentioned the illegal activities that they have witnessed at the park, others blaming the city for these issues because of the lack of homeless resources.

“You had this bid presentation up here to tell all these people that you have services and there are none in Chula Vista,” said Homeless advocate, Mandy Lien.

Dr. Eduardo Reyes, the Chula Vista Elementary School Superintendent, took the stand to let city leaders know that the safety of the students is the school district's top priority.

During the meeting Dr. Reyes mentioned the numerous illegal activities that the school has encountered at the park.

“School staff usually find needles, used condoms, drugs, empty beers and alcohol bottles,” said Dr. Reyes.

However, it wasn’t just Dr. Reyes, nearby residents showing graphic images of the drug use, illegal weapons and sexual activity that happens. Saying it is concerning that children are witnessing this.

Code enforcement has continued to conduct homeless sweeps because of the crime that the Chula Vista Police Department says they respond to everyday at Harborside Park.

Meanwhile, homeless advocates say this is a city leadership failure, adding that the main reason for the homeless crisis is because there are no available resources in Chula Vista.

“Chula Vista has been told by advocates that this is coming to your front door, and you have been negligent NOT doing anything to provide for these people,” said Lien.

While the city’s homeless outreach says there are resources, but claims the unsheltered community at that park refuses it, saying drug addiction is overpowering.

Harborside Park is not only located near Harborside Elementary School but the Health and Human Services Agency building, that helps the city’s homeless community is also located right next to the park.

Council member John McCann called for the temporary closure of Harborside Park Friday, citing safety concerns.

"The proposal I support is temporarily shutting down the park so we can get rid of the illicit drug use, the trafficking and all of the other challenges of criminal activity that's currently happening in the park, so we can re-plan the park to be used by the Harborside Community," said Council Member, McCann. He is also running for mayor.

He didn't say how long he thinks the closure should last. However, he said it should be left up to the community.

He also said he's going to propose a ban on homeless encampments within 500 feet of schools, similar to the ban just passed in Los Angeles.

Chula Vista Mayor Mary Salas says she understands the concerns but believes it's not a viable solution to the problem.

"We know that that’s not going to be the solution. I really fear that if we close that park what will happen is that they’ll just go into the neighborhood," said Mayor Salas.

Salas says she believes the urban density and housing affordability is a major part of the problem.

"That’s what I really don’t like about this proposal because there’s no 'plan b,' where do you expect these people to go, what do you expect them to do," added Salas.

CBS 8 has been Working for You on this story for over a week. Parents first brought us their concerns because Harborside Elementary is steps away from this encampment. The only thing separating the students playground from the encampment is a chain-linked fence.

"Right when the cops leave they move back in," said Spencer Tannahill, concerned citizen.

Just about one week ago police came through and cleared out the park, but the tents returned.

Green mesh netting was placed over the fence to try and shield students from the encampment.