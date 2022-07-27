Chula Vista to hold Community Task Force Forums over privacy and public safety

Chula Vista residents are invited to participate in one of two community meetings with members of the City’s Technology and Privacy Advisory Task Force.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The debate over privacy versus public safety is taking center stage in the South Bay. It centers around the Chula Vista Police Department's drone program.

Chula Vista residents are invited to participate in one of two community meetings with members of the City’s Technology and Privacy Advisory Task Force. The Task Force said they want to hear from the community regarding what the city can do to strengthen privacy protections for residents.

Since 2018, the Chula Vista Police Department has used drones to provide eyes in the sky for the officers on the ground. While it's meant to provide safety, it's also causing privacy concerns.

The Chula Vista Police’s drone program was the first in the country to receive FAA approval allowing police to look at anything from above that is outside their line of sight.

Collecting that information has caused concern from some people living in Chula Vista. Even though you can see some of the drone flight data online, some fear officers could be using the drones for surveillance or spying.

That’s why Chula Vista has put together a task force, a diverse group of 12 Chula Vistans, including retired law enforcement officers and businesses representatives, to set some boundaries.

The task force is encouraging people living in Chula Vista to attend two meetings in an open conversation to help create better policies to respect resident privacy, protect public safety, and build a stronger community. Also, to share ideas about drones, traffic signal cameras, public Wi-Fi, and other technologies the city uses.

The first meeting will be held on Wednesday, July 27, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the South Chula Vista Branch Library, 389 Orange Avenue. The second will be held on Thursday, July 28, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Otay Ranch Branch Library, 2015 Birch Road.

The task force said these meetings will feature small group discussions on potential policy recommendations, including the possibility of establishing a permanent privacy advisory commission. This would create new limits on data collection and data retention, and require special review of any city technology project that could have an impact on privacy.

The task force will present an initial policy recommendation to city council towards the end of this year.