Chula Vista Elementary School District to raise Pride Flag

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A South Bay school district's proposal to raise the Pride flag led to heated debate.

After hours of passionate comments both for and against, Chula Vista Elementary School District's Board of Trustees, voted in favor of the move on Wednesday, just in time for the start of Pride Month beginning on June 1.

This special meeting today was called after the same measure failed to move forward last week with a two-to-two tie.

This time though, with all five members present and one member flipping his vote from last week, it passed, meaning the Pride Flag will fly starting tomorrow.

"We're just making sure they have a supportive environment," said Nadia Kean-Ayub.

"That pole should have the American flag and California flag and nothing else!" countered Rosemary Ballard.

Passionate perspectives emerged on both sides of this heated debate whether or not to fly the Pride flag in front of the Chula Vista Elementary School district office.

Many of those opposed to the move said it would serve to exclude more than anything.

"Our American flag includes all Americans -- not just certain groups," said one opponent of the move. "It gives us all the rights and privileges we will ever need. The Pride flag doesn't give any new rights: it just gives special treatment."

"A gay rights flag does not need to be flown at the expense of other tolerance issues.... one that is blatantly forced on our children," added another critic of the proposal."

"They are going to open up a conundrum of crazy because everyone is going to want to raise their flag on the pole," Ballard told CBS 8. "Forget about it!"

However, supporters of the move to raise the Pride flag countered that it sends a message of inclusivity and acceptance for all members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

"When you tell kids, I am okay with you, I just don't want to be reminded that you exist... that's a problem," Kean-Ayub said.

"Let's tell all of our students, we see you, we hear you, we embrace you exactly as you are," added another supporter of the move.

"This is not a political stance," said another supporter. "It's a human one: doing this will not make anyone gay. There is no room for hate in this country. We need to teach our kids love, compassion and tolerance."

The school board ultimately voted four to one in favor of flying the Pride flag.

"We are lifting up a group that is being marginalized specifically," said Board Trustee Kate Bishop. 'We are not excluding other people."

Trustee Delia Dominguez Cervantes was the lone no vote. She questioned the legality of calling this special meeting in the first place.

"Tell me how this was transparent," she said. "It smells!"

Not only will the Pride flag fly at the Chula Vista Elementary school district office during June's pride month, but also during October's LGBTQ history month and on May 22, which is Harvey Milk Day.