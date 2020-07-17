Chula Vista leaders approve additional economic relief to small businesses affected by the pandemic

The relief package provides grant money to help small businesses in Chula Vista stay alive.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The Chula Vista Cares grant program gives small businesses with 10 or fewer full-time employees the opportunity to receive up to $6,000 to help them stay open.

"We authorized $1.5 Million for a small business grant for these businesses that had to shut down," said Chula Vista mayor, Mary Salas.



"It is primarily for the businesses that have experienced a required closure for 60 days or longer," added Salas.

The city also established a free permit option to allow restaurants to set up tables, chairs and canopies outside and also allow retail stores to sell goods outside.

"And this is very necessary as they are not allowed to conduct business inside, it really hurts the revenue that they can generate," said Salas.

Furthermore, there will be an option for a temporary closure of 3rd Ave on weekends from E Street to Center, from 4 p.m. Saturday through 10 p.m. Sunday.

Co-owner of the Tavern at the Vogue says this grant will help many Chula Vista businesses.

"So not only are we able to keep people working, we're keeping families secure, and keeping our businesses will not only be surviving bit thriving during this time," said Tavern at the vogue co-owner, Gonzalo Quintero.

Grant applications will be accepted online only beginning Monday, July 20th through this link on the City of Chula Vista website.