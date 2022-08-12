Chula Vista elects dead man to city attorney's office, special election coming to fill seat

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Simon Silva, a longtime deputy in the City Attorney's Office, who died in Sept. after a battle with cancer, has been elected Chula Vista City Attorney.
Silva defeated his opponent Dan Smith, winning 51% of the vote, following the final certification by the San Diego Registrar of Voters on Thursday.
Chula Vista officials will now prepare for a special election since a dead man was elected to office.
The seat for Chula Vista City Attorney will be considered vacant, and voters will return to the polls to vote in a special election estimated at $2 million.
Following Silva's death in September, Chula Vista voters voiced concerns over the possibility of a costly special election.
Write-in candidates were not allowed for this race because it was a runoff election between the two candidates that advanced in the primary. Silva was a registered Democrat and campaigned against registered Republican Dan Smith.
A date for the Special Election for Chula Vista City Attorney has yet to be announced by officials.
