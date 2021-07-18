Nearly 30,000 Chula Vista elementary students returning to school full time this week

The year-round district is one of the first in the county to reopen under new guidelines.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Nearly 30,000 students in the Chula Vista Elementary School District will be returning to school full-time starting Wednesday.

The district runs year-round.

It's one of the first local districts to fully reopen for the new school year.



For Veterans Elementary School principal Angela Rosendale, it can't come soon enough.



"Extremely excited."



Her campus and 45 others within the district will open full-time, welcoming about 99% of the district's nearly 30,000 enrolled students.



Those choosing not to come back will instead go to what's known as virtual academy.



Those who are may notice some changes compared to what school was like during last year's hybrid model.

This year, no more social distancing, scattered schedules, plexiglass in classrooms, or daily temperature checks.



"So, as we're opening for this new school year, we're no longer required to do temperature checks. We are confident parents will health screen their children at home," said Rosendale.



As for masks, under California Department of Public Health guidelines, they're required for staff and students while inside a classroom.



When they're outside, they can take them off.



It's up to each district to handle its own enforcement.

On Monday, the American Academy of Pediatrics recommended masks in schools for everyone over the age of two, regardless of vaccination status.



This, despite the fact the CDC recently announced indoor mask-wearing isn't necessary if you've had the vaccine.



"Whether you get the vaccination or not that's a personal choice. We're just requiring it for all students and staff while indoors," said Rosendale.



Other safety protocols in place include sanitizer, and HEPA filters in all offices and classrooms.



Desks and other equipment will be sanitized daily.



As for bathrooms and water fountains, they are all be open for use, though kids are encouraged to bring water bottles to refill.



Rosendale said she and her staff are doing everything they can to give students a normal, yet safe experience this upcoming year.



"It will look a little different and it might feel a little different, but yes we are planning for a normal and successful school year," said Rosendale.



COVID tests are available to those who request one.

