The home appeared to have suffered extensive damage.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Firefighters responded Tuesday afternoon to the scene of a house fire in Chula Vista, according to the Chula Vista Fire Department. The fire in the 1000 block of Las Bancas Court was extinguished by 2:45 p.m.

Flames fueled by winds in the area spread to nearby brush, according to CVFD, and a blackened patch could be seen behind the home.

The home appeared to have suffered extensive damage.