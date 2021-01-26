x
Chula Vista firefighters injured in shoe store fire

No civilians have reported injuries.
Credit: KFMB

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Chula Vista Firefighters responded at 5:42 p.m. on Monday for a structure fire at Action Footwear Chula Vista. 

The winds reportedly made the task more difficult for firefighters. After a transformer blew out and a roof collapsed, three firefighters were injured and taken to the hospital. While two them are considered mildly injured, one firefighter suffered second-degree burns. No civilians have reported injuries.

Firefighters from San Diego Fire Department and National City Fire Department assisted. 

Credit: KFMB