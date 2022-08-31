Dozens of homeless people forced out of Harborside Park in Chula Vista

Around 75 people forced to leave as city closes the park for 90-days

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Harborside Park in Chula Vista is now officially closed.

Chula Vista Police showed up just after 7 am on August 31 and told dozens of homeless people who have been staying at the park to leave. Fences now surround the park’s exterior to keep them out.

The big question now is, what happens to all the people who were living there?



“I have COPD. I have epilepsy. I have a blood condition that could be cancer,” said Anthony, who lived at Harborside Park with his wife and their cat. “Where are the services? I'm still sleeping on the sidewalk.”

Anthony says they were offered a spot in an El Cajon facility, but there was a problem. “They had an organization from a church that wouldn't allow service animals which we happen to have.”



In response, homeless advocates put Anthony's belongings in the back of a pick-up and took him and his family to the city of San Diego - where he'll live unsheltered on a street.

“He has health conditions and there's literally nowhere for them to go,” said Mandy Lien, a local homeless advocate. “It's really unfortunate.”



round 75 people who were living in the park quickly packed up what they could and moved out.

Everything left behind was scooped up to be thrown away.

And as fencing went up around the park, a handful of services set up on the other side.

“I got 4 people into detox today,” said Joseph Rubio with McAlister Institute.

Rubio says he used to live on the streets so he understands the situation. He also says there's a reason many of the people here aren't simply being given hotel vouchers. “Why would I house you if you're not addressing your drug problem? You're gonna turn wherever we house you - if we get you a hotel voucher - into a drug den.”



But homeless advocates say that just proves their point. Chula Vista doesn't have a homeless shelter and they say the city has no plan to really help those in need.

“Chula Vista leaders are lying to us,” said Michael McConnell. “They're lying about all these resources available. It's all smoke and mirrors. They're not helping people. They're trying to ship them out to El Cajon and that's really just pathetic.”

City leaders voted unanimously last week to close the park. It's a move that was sparked by frustrated parents.

The park is right next to an elementary school and police have arrested people with drugs and weapons in the area. The park will remain closed for at least three months.

