Chula Vista launches 'Choose Chula' rewards app

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — If you want to support small businesses in the South Bay, there's now an app for that. The city of Chula Vista has launched the "Choose Chula" smartphone app to help struggling businesses still trying to recover from the pandemic.

Miranda Evans is the Economic Development Specialist for the City of Chula Vista.

"When most people think of a government-run app, they don't think it's very exciting," Evans said. "But that's not what Choose Chula Vista is about."

Evans said the app will be a huge resource for businesses looking to rebound from the COVID-19 economic fallout. Local florist, Mayra Spillane said she's excited.

"Everybody is struggling but we have some great people trying to help us," Spillane said.

Anyone, whether you live in Chula Vista or not, can download the app to your smartphone and get a listing of the city's businesses that are open. You can also earn Chula Vista bucks for future purchases. Spillane said it's a valuable incentive.

"It's a way to encourage the public to spend money in Chula Vista where they can acquire a lot of great things," she said.



Outside of the rewards incentive, Evans said shopping local is always the way to go to boost your local economy.

"When you choose to invest your hard-earned money in our community, you improve your quality of life and your businesses quality of life and a chance to make their dreams come true," she said.

Evans encourages more businesses to sign up.

"It'll help increase their social media ROI, their awareness in the community, and it allows them to create an emotional connection with the app user," she said.



Here's how it works: Download the app, sign up. That’s it. Then you're all set to get deals from Chula Vista businesses and information for events right at your fingertips.



Spillane said being on the app makes her Chula Vista proud.

"I love Chula Vista," she said. "I've been here for many many years as a business owner so anything that has to do with participating to make Chula Vista great, I'm here."