Chula Vista Mayor Casillas Salas will deliver final State of City address Tuesday night

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — After two terms in office, Chula Vista Mayor Mary Casillas Salas will deliver her final State of the City address at city hall Tuesday evening.

Tuesday morning she told CBS 8 this moment brings mixed feelings.

She said she’s proud of all she’s accomplished while in office, but she’s sad because she will miss many of her staff members and colleagues.

“I feel the city is on the right path,” said Mayor Salas. “The preparation we’ve done over the years, the significant projects we have. Whether we’re talking about the Bayfront [project] which will be opening in 2025 or San Diego State’s and Chula Vista’s joint project to bring a cinematic arts program here.”

Mayor Salas was born and raised in Chula Vista. She is the first elected Latina mayor of the city.

She’s been a part of local and state government for about 30 years. She served on the Chula Vista Civil Service Commission as well as Chula Vista City Council. She was also elected to the California State Assembly.

When asked about any regrets she has, Mayor Salas said the psychiatric hospital in East Lake is something she wishes the council would’ve passed.

She also acknowledged there are many challenges still ahead when it comes to the homeless population. The city’s pallet shelter is still under construction. She said Harborside Park will likely remain closed longer than anticipated. She said the new council and new mayor will consider that extension next year.

Council Member John McCann remains in the lead for the race for Chula Vista Mayor.

Mayor Salas said though their political beliefs are different, she believes McCann loves the city and hopes he will be successful.

The public is invited to hear Mayor Casillas Salas’ speech followed by a reception in the front courtyard of city hall from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The speech will be streamed live at www.chulavistaca.gov/councilmeetings