Chula Vista motorcyclist killed in Dulzura crash identified

DULZURA, Calif. — A 28-year-old Chula Vista motorcyclist who was killed in a crash in Dulzura on Saturday has been identified by authorities.

According to the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office, Orgeta veered off the road, struck a sign and was ejected from his motorcycle.