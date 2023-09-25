x
Chula Vista motorcyclist killed in Dulzura crash identified

Drexel Orgeta, 28, from Chula Vista was killed on Saturday morning at around 10:45 a.m. after his motorcycle lost control on SR-94.
Credit: CBS 8

DULZURA, Calif. — A 28-year-old Chula Vista motorcyclist who was killed in a crash in Dulzura on Saturday has been identified by authorities. 

Drexel Orgeta was killed on Saturday morning at around 10:45 a.m. after his motorcycle lost control and crashed on SR-94. 

According to the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office, Orgeta veered off the road, struck a sign and was ejected from his motorcycle.

Orgeta was airlifted to Scripps Mercy Hospital but was unresponsive. He was pronounced dead after he arrived.

