Chula Vista nonprofits looking for additional resources

Nonprofit organizations are preparing for a possible influx of homeless people after some cities passed encampment bans.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Frederick, a Chula Vista resident struggling with homelessness says he’s tried to get into a shelter but he’s been met with hurdles.

“It's crowded, there’s not enough services,” he said.

He says crowded shelters and limited resources have been a problem. It's why Frederick is one of dozens of homeless people visiting the office of Community Through Hope.

“That's when you hear that people are service resistant, it's really that the services are not taking into account the trauma that someone has experienced after being homeless for so long,” said Rosy Vasquez, the founder of the nonprofit.

She says county and city policies are failing to address the crisis.

They now have concerns about recent encampment bans being passed in San Diego and Poway.

“With the ban that’s in place in San Diego, August 1 will look a lot different. We are already seeing a little of that right now. They are going to think there will be enough resources down here and unfortunately they won’t,” said Vasquez.

Community Through Hope also feels the programs offered by legislators are housing first services.

They believe wrap-around services and addressing issues on the ground like they do has helped save lives.

Just recently, Community Through Hope started a cool zone in the parking lot next to their office. another resource to help with the need of cooling centers during summer temperatures.

