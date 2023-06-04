Chula Vista plastic surgeon arrested in death of a second patient

Dr. Carlos Chacon at the Divino Plastic Surgery in Bonita was previously charged in the death of Megan Espinoza during a routine surgery.

SAN DIEGO — A Chula Vista plastic surgeon was arrested on April 6 for the death of a patient, this as he awaits trial on manslaughter charges for a separate patient's death.

Dr. Carlos Chacon, who runs the Divino Plastic Surgery, was arrested on one count of involuntary manslaughter and four charges of practicing without a license.

Chacon's arrest comes as the surgeon awaits trial for the death of Megan Espinoza, a 36-year-old mother of two, who went into surgery at Divino Plastic Surgery on December 19, 2018, at Chacon's Clinic on Otay Lakes Road.

Medical Board records obtained by CBS 8 show that Espinoza agreed to have the surgery under, "conscious sedation" without a licensed anesthesiologist present during the procedure.

The subsequent investigation revealed that nurses injected Espinoza with a cocktail of pain drugs during the procedure. Meanwhile, according to records, "video of the procedure showed numerous staff members taking selfies with their cameras" inside the operating room.

More than an hour and a half later, nurses noticed Espinoza's heart rate increase. She soon went into sudden cardiac arrest.

From 2:22 p.m. to 4:10 p.m. the medical board says Chacon started CPR and nurses administered nine doses of Narcan and other drugs.

While Espinoza remained unresponsive, the medical board says Chacon was busy calling other doctors for help.

"[Chacon] called two anesthesiologists he worked with for advice, rather than call 911," reads the board's investigation. Despite his colleague's advice to call 911, Chacon waited.

"Still, [Chacon] did not call 911, even as [Espinoza] started to make gurgling noises and exhibit seizure-like activity," states the investigation.

At 5:24 pm, three hours after he began CPR, Chacon finally called 911. Espinoza was transferred to the hospital where she lay on life-support for several weeks before she died.

The District Attorney filed manslaughter charges against Chacon and nurse Heather Lang, last year after the California Medical Board released its preliminary findings.

Yet, despite the manslaughter charges and the near-completed settlement in the civil case, Chacon has remained in practice with only minor restrictions placed on him by the medical board.

Those restrictions include prohibiting Chacon from performing any surgery without a licensed anesthesiologist, forbidding him from allowing anyone other than a licensed anesthesiologist from administering IV medications or anesthesia, and not traveling out of state.

CBS 8 spoke with Nancy Deckert, one of Espinoza's friends who knew her for ten years.

"She had a big heart. She was just a really sweet person," Deckert said. "I want people to do their homework when they choose a doctor. And just really dig in and just get as much information as you can about the person that going to be— that has your life in their hands."



