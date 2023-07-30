Chula Vista police host annual National Night Out festivities

Chula Vista residents can join the fun at PD headquarters to find family activities, free food, and a few photo opportunities.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — This National Night Out, Chula Vista police encourage locals to come on down to the station Tuesday August 1, for some neighborhood camaraderie — and Tacos El Gordo.

The annual campaign is geared toward building community partnerships with residents. Police departments nationwide host the event to encourage the public to engage with police officers in a positive environment.

This year’s event will be hosted at Chula Vista Police Department headquarters Tuesday from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. and will kick off with local singer Melanie Jimenez singing the national anthem.

Sergeant Anthony Molina with the department said the free event will include guided tours, K9 demonstrations, and a Jaws of Life demonstration by the Chula Vista Fire Department.

The event will also allow families to learn more about crime prevention, police operations and speak with officers on special teams like S.W.A.T., Mobile Field Force, and the UAS (Drone) Team.

For the car enthusiasts in the area, members of the United Lowrider Coalition will have custom lowriders on display. Attendees can also snag a photo with the Chula Vista Police Hot Rod, an armored rescue vehicle, or a fire engine.

Myriad local businesses will also be there in support. Home Depot will host a workshop for children, and Dick’s Sporting Goods will also host an “activity-filled” Kid’s Zone.

Get there early because several local food vendors, such as Tacos El Gordo, will offer free tacos while supplies last.

The Chick-fil-A cow will also be around for a photo op.

Where: 315 Fourth Avenue. Chula Vista, CA 91910.

When: Aug. 1, 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.