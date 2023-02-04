Chula Vista police officers shoot knife-wielding transient in apartment complex

Chula Vista police officers shot and injured a knife-wielding transient holding another man at knifepoint to his neck in an apartment complex.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Chula Vista police officers shot a knife-wielding transient holding another man at knifepoint to his neck Saturday night.

Chula Vista police were called around 7:45 p.m. from several apartment complex residents in the 500 block of Moss Street who reported a disturbance, according to Lieutenant Rusty Rea with Chula Vista Police Department.

Callers informed dispatch that two transients were possibly huffing paint and trying to demand entry to one of the apartments, Lt. Rea said.

Officers arrived on the scene and discovered one of the transients was holding the other at knifepoint to the neck.

Lt. Rea said the situation escalated after attempted negotiations, and an officer had to shoot the knife-wielding suspect.

Officers' investigations revealed the two transients were initially on the apartment complex property attempting to build a shelter for the night.

The suspect was transported to an area hospital to be treated for their gunshot wound. Their condition is unknown.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries

No other injuries were reported.