City of Chula Vista pondering homeless encampment ban

City of Chula Vista officials are making moves to possibly implement a homeless encampment ban, similar to the ban the City of San Diego approved.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The City of Chula Vista's elected officials are making moves to possibly implement a homeless encampment ban, similar to the ban the City of San Diego approved.

Mayor John McCann of Chula Vista received support from all four council members, but homeless advocates said they would not allow a ban in their city.

The City of San Diego implemented a homeless encampment ban that strained much of the South Bay as an influx of unhoused people fled, exacerbating the limited resources.

"I went ahead and proposed looking at the ordinance of no camping. I got unanimous support in being able to look at it.," said Chula Vista Mayor John McCann.

Mayor McCann said the city already has a rule prohibiting tents on sidewalks, but he wants to expand the rule to all public spaces.

“We need to ensure that we are getting homeless off the streets, but also protecting our neighborhoods and small businesses," McCann added.

People advocating for unhoused people said the ban would only shuffle people from one city to another.

“Are we going to continue playing tennis with San Diego? Where are these people going to go? They will spill into National City and Imperial Beach," said Sebastian Martinez, Executive Director for Community Through Hope.

Local nonprofits in Chula Vista are asking for public help with donations to continue supporting unhoused people arriving in Chula Vista.

Click here to donate to Community Through Hope.