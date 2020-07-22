Chula Vista resident calls shootout in front of home 'terrifying' after suspect fatally shot by police

Gunfire erupted outside Mark Yturralde's home after his son-in-law kept suspect David Angulo from entering. Yturralde called the ordeal "terrifying."

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Residents witnessed a violent end to a crazy series of events in Chula Vista that began Monday afternoon.

"We heard the rollover and sirens pretty close," said Mark Yturralde.

He lives at the home on Rutgers Avenue where the chaotic pursuit ended in a shootout between officers and the suspect 33-year old David Angulo. Bullet holes were still Tuesday visible in the vehicles in his driveway.

"I was coming up the side yard, he was coming up the front yard and my son-in-law greeted him coming to the door, Yturralde said.

Police said Angulo was wanted on an attempted murder arrest warrant and was suspected of being involved in at least three shootings in Chula Vista and San Diego.

Investigators said once spotted by detectives, Angulo fled, carjacking someone’s truck. Officers pursued him and that’s when he crashed into another vehicle flipping it over, according to authorities.

“Mr. Angulo exited his vehicle and tried to get into the house behind me while holding a gun in his hand,” said Lt. Dan Peak with the Chula Vista Police Department. “A resident saw that he was trying to get in and basically slammed the door in Mr. Angulo’s face."

Yturralde said the man who slammed the door was his son-in-law.

Moments later the gunfire erupted outside the house after, according to police, Angulo pointed a gun at officers and refused several commands.

“How a bullet did not go through the house - there’s no bullet holes in the house but the bullets probably went on for five minutes, which was terrifying,” Yturralde said.

Angulo was shot and killed, but no officers and no one in the house was injured.

Yturralde expressed condolences for Angulo’s family, who arrived on scene and said he could tell he was loved.

He said he was also very thankful for how officers kept his family and the community safe.

“I’ve tried to get across how much we appreciated their bravery and their control of the situation,” he said.