Chula Vista residents rally to save Harborside Park

Residents are concerned over possible plans to build housing at the park.

SAN DIEGO — Chula Vista residents are rallying together to reopen Harborside Park.

Saturday morning people gathered at Lauderbach Pocket Park and marched to Harborside Park.

They held signs that read "We love Harborside Park" and "Support Us." Homeless encampments, crime, and drug use forced the city to close the park last year.

"Here we are right now with a mission to save Harborside Park," said Leticia Lares.

Lares was one of many Chula Vista residents at the rally. In May, CBS 8 reported when the Chula Vista city council gave the green light for phase one of reopening the park. That included replacing a temporary chain-linked fence with a permanent one and getting a ranger station. However, the plan never came to fruition.

"As Fredrick Douglas once said it's easier to build strong children than fix broken men and that's what we're talking about is bringing up our kids and having the security of having parks," Dan Smith Diaz.

During a May 16 city council meeting, Councilmember Andrea Cardenas, who is in charge of District Four where the park is located, suggested building affordable housing at the park. All members of the council, except Mayor John McCann, agreed to that idea.

"We are here to make sure this community has a voice because right now their district representative is not representing them," said Myssie McCann, Mayor McCann's wife.

The idea of losing the park to build was a major concern during today's rally.