Video: Chula Vista school bus crashes into trees

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A school bus was involved in a crash on Tuesday in Chula Vista.

Video captured by Chopper 8 showed the scene of the crash near East Palomar and Heritage Road at around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Video showed the Chula Vista Elementary School district bus on the side of the road, on top of two trees. It appeared the front of the bus sustained damage during the collision.

According to Chula Vista police, at least one child and a bus driver were on board at the time.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.