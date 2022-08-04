Chula Vista to host South Bay Earth Day at Memorial Park Saturday

The event will showcase sustainable activities, products, and services that will help you reduce your impact on the environment.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The City of Chula Vista will host a big event hosts the South County’s largest Earth Day celebration at the FREE family-friendly 2022 South Bay Earth Day event taking place Saturday, April 9, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Memorial Park.

The event will showcase sustainable activities, products, and services that will help you reduce your impact on the environment, save money, and live a greener lifestyle.

Organizers for the event say the goal is to inspire people to be more environmentally friendly with topics that range from zero waste living to how to properly compost your own waste.

Here's a list of some of the FREE activities:

Fix-it-Clinic . Have something that needs fixing—electronics, sewing, mechanical or otherwise—bring it to the Fix-it-Clinic where one of our experts will help you diagnose and fix the problem.

. Have something that needs fixing—electronics, sewing, mechanical or otherwise—bring it to the Fix-it-Clinic where one of our experts will help you diagnose and fix the problem. “Cutify” upcycled shirts and bags and watch them go from boring to awesome!

upcycled shirts and bags and watch them go from boring to awesome! Reuse and Repair Area. Learn all about ways to reuse, upcycle, repurpose, and repair before tossing something out at the Reuse and Repair Area.

Learn all about ways to reuse, upcycle, repurpose, and repair before tossing something out at the Reuse and Repair Area. FREE Food Waste Kitchen Caddy. Make food waste collection easy, come by and pick up a FREE food waste collection caddy for your kitchen countertop.

Make food waste collection easy, come by and pick up a FREE food waste collection caddy for your kitchen countertop. FREE Compost Giveaway. Replenish the soil health of your yard and garden, FREE compost will be available for residents to pick up. Load your own (bring a bucket or a bag; supplies are limited).

Replenish the soil health of your yard and garden, FREE compost will be available for residents to pick up. Load your own (bring a bucket or a bag; supplies are limited). Artist Alley . Gift your eyes with the sight of beautiful art creations with environmentally safe art exhibits at the Artist Alley.

. Gift your eyes with the sight of beautiful art creations with environmentally safe art exhibits at the Artist Alley. Bike Corral. Opt for your human-powered vehicle (your bike!) and check it in at our designated bike-only valet located on the northeast corner of the park.

Opt for your human-powered vehicle (your bike!) and check it in at our designated bike-only valet located on the northeast corner of the park. Sustainable Vendors.Gain knowledge and browse products from 40+ environmentally conscious companies and community partners.