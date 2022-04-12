Chula Vista's "Starlight Nights" tree-lighting ceremony attracts brings holiday life to the community

South Bay's most significant tree lighting ceremony, Starlight Nights, kicked off the holiday season in Downtown Chula Vista.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — South Bay's most significant tree lighting ceremony, Starlight Nights, kicked off in Downtown Chula Vista Sunday evening.

Hundreds of people attended the holiday festival on Third Avenue in Downtown Chula Vista.

Over half of Downtown Chula Vista's Third Avenue was shut down to make room for almost eighty vendors slinging food, refreshments, and other parade and holiday items.

Families took pictures with Santa, rode the train, and listened to live music.

The tree lighting ceremony was held at 6:15 p.m.

"When you're out here, you can't help but feel these good vibes and want to keep it that way and hope everyone is on the same page. It's really important," said event attendee Anthony.

Many guests said the event was a great, positive way to bring the community together.

"It's something you want the kids to see to be around good vibes, beautiful lights, food, culture. Come out here and have some fun," Brenda said.

People are encouraged to come to Third Avenue through the holiday season to enjoy the lights and support local businesses in Chula Vista.